Mark Cuban Bids $1 Billion+ For Chicago Cubs

The number of bidders for the Chicago Cubs has been reduced to three to five groups offering $1 billion or more, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and New York City taxi magnate Andrew Murstein. Evidently there’s no one rich enough in Chicago to buy their home team.



(Come on, Michael Jordan, this is your chance to be a part of baseball without embarrassing yourself by trying to play. And what about Chicago hedge funder Ken Griffin?)

Reuters: Tribune Co on Wednesday narrowed the potential list of bidders for the storied Chicago Cubs baseball team to three to five groups bidding $1 billion or more, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Of the 10 groups approved to bid for the Cubs by Major League Baseball, only those that bid $1 billion or more for the team, its home ballpark Wrigley Field and a stake in a regional sports TV network advanced to the next round, said two sources, who asked not to be identified because the process is ongoing.

While Tribune and baseball officials declined to comment, three sources said Internet billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the National Basketball Association Dallas Mavericks; and a publicly held group led by New York City taxi tycoon Andrew Murstein were among those advancing.

