Mark Cuban bet $300,000 that stationary surfing would become a huge workout trend

Besides bleach blonde hair, surfers are known for their ripped arms and toned abs. And now, you don’t even need to live by a beach to get that surfer bod.

A new fitness craze has hit the country, and even caught the attention of investor Mark Cuban: stationary surfing.

Apparently, a 45-minute class on these plastic “surf boards” — which are unstable, thus activating your core — can burn between 500 and 900 calories, and promise to build lean muscle and burn fat.

We went to Surfset NYC to check it out.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

