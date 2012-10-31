Mark Cuban: Apple Is Not Out To Kill Cable Companies





In an interview with Ad Week’s Mike Shield, outspoken investor Mark Cuban spoke about the future of television.They touched on the prospect of Apple creating its own set-top with an iOS-like interface.

Cuban believes Apple has no plans to destroy cable companies by making its own deals with programmers.

“I think there is zero chance of that happening,” Cuban says. “Apple tries to do everything on commission. It’s not big on upfront deals, and I don’t see that changing.”

Here are some of Cuban’s other thoughts:

A smart approach would be for Apple to make a set-top box that has the visual appeal and ease of iOS, and the rich content from providers like cable and satellite companies

If Apple successfully integrates its products with content from cable and satellite companies, “it’s game over” for Xbox, Roku, TiVo and Boxee.

Companies like Google, Apple, and Microsoft have all struggled to break up the TV business because it’s a super expensive and it requires billions of dollars up front per year.

