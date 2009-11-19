Mark Cuban And Betaworks Invest In Superfeedr

Superfeedr announced seed investments from Betaworks and Mark Cuban.



Superfeedr offers a service that grabs a variety of data sources, digests them, and regurgitates them into a standard format.

Web developers pay for the plug-and-play service to build applications. High profile clients include Adobe, SixApart, and Posterous.

Betaworks is a NYC-based web company that invests in real-time web, structured data, and social media companies. One of its last investment was Twitter search engine Summize, which was later acquired by Twitter.

