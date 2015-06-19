Mark Cuban explains why a 401(k) is a no-brainer

Billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” co-host Mark Cuban stopped by the office to talk about a number of topics. In this video he tells us why investing in a 401(k) is both easy and wise.
Mark Cuban is the creator of Cyber Dust, a private messaging app. His user name is +blogmaverick.
Produced by Joe Avella and Graham Flanagan
