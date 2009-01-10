Mark Cuban: 3D Movies Are "The LSD Of 2009"

The never-dull Mark Cuban explains to Crunchgear a bit more about why he acquired a 9.4% stake in Carmike Cinemas (CKEC), America’s fourth-largest movie chain.



He thinks people hunger for social experiences outside of their homes, and 3D movies and events are the answer. Well yeah, we’ve got to admit, we’re dying to see the Knicks play in 3D.

For the past I-don’t-know-how-many years, it’s been a move from large to small — smaller HD, smaller internet, smaller portable devices – but the reality is, you can go bigger too. Not only do you go bigger, you go with dual-channel, tri-channel, as many channels as you want. And a natural extension now that you’re getting digital projection into the theatres is 3D, bigger screens, and more unique experiences.

We congregate around various topics on the net – we’re all on Facebook or MySpace or whatever it may be – but one of the ultimate social entertainment experiences is going to see movies… You can reach out and connect to people digitally but, you know, if you’re going to go out on a date, you can’t just sit at home in front of the big screen. You got to get out of the home…

You know, we did a live Mavs game this past March in 3D and I can just tell you, it’s crazy. It is crazy. It’s the LSD of 2009!

