CUBAN: There is 'no doubt in my mind' the market will crash if Trump wins

Mark Cuban is bearish on the stock market in the event of a Trump presidency.

In an interview with Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, the investor and reality-TV star said that the uncertainty from a win by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would cause a collapse in the stock market.

This is a view Cuban has expressed previously, but he reiterated it in Tuesday’s interview.

“In the event Donald wins, there is no doubt in my mind the market tanks,” said Cuban.

Cuban has not been a fan of Trump for some time, most recently tangling with both the candidate and the real estate mogul’s lawyer over whether Trump was trustworthy. Cuban has also endorsed Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton.

In fact, Cuban said that if Trump wins he will “put a hedge on” that is worth “more than 100% of my equity position.”

He also expressed concern over the state of the market in general. Cavuto asked Cuban if he was expecting a more tumultuous autumn after the market’s quiet summer.

Cuban said that uncertainty and market dynamics have set the stage for a more volatile back end of the year.

“There are so many external global influences on our market,” said Cuban. “You know, what money comes here when there is uncertainty overseas, what money goes into Treasurys, where does money go if rates go higher or lower?”

Part of this was due to uncertainty over the economic outlook, of which a possible Trump presidency contributes significantly, according to Cuban.

