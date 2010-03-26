Before He Starts At Goldman Sachs, Basketball Star Mark Coury Wants To Earn The Ivy League Some Respect

Mark Coury

Mark Coury, a NCAA basketball star and finance major at Cornell, has an internship this summer with Goldman Sachs.We found a video of him talking about life at Cornell, finance, and his future.



Most immediately, Coury has a huge game coming up against Kentucky, his former school and team. He transferred to Cornell after his sophomore year.

Odds are 60-1 for Cornell to win. If they beat Kentucky, here’s what he thinks will happen:

“Cornell’s in the national spot light,” he says. “If we win, I think the Ivy League as a whole will gain some respect. What we’re trying to do is show everyone we’re not just academics.” (2:03)

Coury will choose studying over partying though, which does nothing for earning the Ivy League some respect. We found a video of Coury’s friend saying he would try to get Coury to come out with him and the boys and he would always say, “No, I can’t. I have a test tomorrow.”

He has a 3.88 gpa right now and he wants to pursue finance, his major, after he graduates.

“I’m in finance and that’s what I probably want to do once I graduate and [Cornell is great because] I have a lot of teachers, like I have a teacher who’s from Morgan Stanley and she worked there for eight years. Those are the types of people I’m going to want to work with.” (1:41)

Good luck at Goldman, Mark!



