Mark Consuelos calls Kelly Ripa ‘My Forever Girl’ in a heartwarming birthday post

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got married in 1996. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Mark Consuelos wished his wife, Kelly Ripa, a happy birthday on Instagram this morning.

He called her “My forever girl” in the caption of his post.

The morning show host turned 51 years old today.

Mark Consuelos showed off his love for wife Kelly Ripa yet again with a heartfelt Instagram post. The actor, 50, wished his partner a happy birthday with a carousel of beach side photos.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant,” Consuelos captioned the photos. “My dance partner in life..My forever girl.”

He continued, “For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M.”

The series of four photos showed the couple, who have been married since 1996, dressed up on a beach. It’s unclear whether those photos were taken recently or if they are from a previous event.

Naturally, Ripa responded with a loving sentiment of her own in the comments: “Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best. I love you with my heart and soul, and that’s not just the afterglow talking.”

This isn’t the first time the duo has shown their love for each other on social media, though.

In July, Ripa went viral when she posted a photo of herself and Consuelos in bathing suits, with the “Riverdale” actor ogling at her from behind.

She captioned it, “When the end is in sight……”

Consuelos got the TV hosts birthday started on Friday, when he surprised Ripa on set during his spot as a guest cohost of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” He rolled out a table topped with a birthday cake and flowers.

You can view the TV clip below.