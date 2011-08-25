Bank Of America Forecloses On A Man Who Made Every Mortgage Payment On Time

Mark Conca

Despite Mark Conca’s slipping commissions and dwindling savings he never missed a mortgage payment and when Bank of America told him to skip some to receive loan modifications, he refused.That didn’t stop B of A from foreclosing on Conca’s Caldwell, NJ home, threatening him with eviction, and destroying his credit.



The Star Ledger reports Conca refused to not pay his mortgage, but applied for modification in December 2009 and patiently waited.

What Happened

He continued making home payments, nearly forgetting the request until he received a March 2011 letter saying he was two months late on his mortgage.

“I called and said that’s impossible,” Conca told the Ledger. “I had copies of all my payments on my bank statement.”

In response to Conca’s inquiry, a bank supervisor told him the account would be reviewed and an answer would be provided in 10 days.

Three weeks later the supervisor called, telling Conca he’d been approved for modification but there had been a mix-up in record keeping — the supervisor said information would arrive in another 10 days.

More than a month later Conca finally received a letter from Bank of America saying: “According to our records, payment for your home loan is past due.” He called a lawyer who also made no headway.

Since then Conca’s received alternating approval letters and foreclosure notices from a broken system that finally destroyed his pristine credit.

Because his mortgage was showing up more than 60 days past due, the limit on Conca’s Citibank credit card he’s had since 1991 has been cut.

“My credit score for the last 21 years has been in the high 700s,” he said to the Ledger. “This has ruined my credit.”

Even with media involvement Bank of America admits no wrongdoing and has yet to repair the damage they’ve done or to implement the modification.

