Mark 'Chopper' Read Confessed To Four Murders In His Last Interview

Two weeks before his death from liver cancer, notorious stand-over man Mark ‘Chopper’ Read confessed to four murders in an interview with Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes program.

In the interview broadcast last night – and recorded two weeks before he died – Chopper said he killed union member Desmond Costello, paedophile Reginald Isaacs, gangster Siam Ozerkam (more commonly known as Sammy the Turk) and bikie boss Sydney Michael Collins.

Chopper spent the bulk of his adult life in-and-out of jail for a number of crimes — but never for killing anyone. But there was speculation he was responsible for a number of unsolved murderers.

He became somewhat of a cult figure after he was portrayed in a film about his life starting Eric Bana, as well as in a number of crime drama series. He also published a number of books.

The interview was filmed at Victoria’s Pentridge Prison, with a gaunt and jaundiced Read in the final days of his life.

