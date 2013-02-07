Incoming Bank Of England Chief Reveals What A Terrible Decade Its Been For The UK's Exporters

Mark Carney is testifying in England this morning, as he prepares to assume his role as head of the Bank of England.



He has submitted a 45 page Q&A, which you can download here, and it’s full of interesting stuff on monetary policy, banking, and so forth.

One big issue that stands before him is the sorry state of the UK economy, which hasn’t grown in 2 years, and which could be entering a triple dip.

In his Q&A Carney steps back and looks at some of the bigger challenges facing the country, and in it he presents this great chart, which shows the relative collapse of the UK export industry.

Photo: Mark Carney

