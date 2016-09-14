Bank of England governor Mark Carney proved the new £5 note is waterproof -- by dipping it in curry

Bank of England governor Mark Carney had an unusual way to prove that the UK’s new £5 note is 100% waterproof — he dipped it in a big pot of curry.

The New Fiver is made of an advanced polymer plastic, meaning that it is substantially more resilient than the old, paper £5 notes. Earlier today, Business Insider proved this by leaving a note submerged in water for 15 minutes with no ill-effect, but it seems like Governor Carney has a novel new way of testing the note’s durability.

At a public appearance at Whitecross Market in Shoreditch, London, Carney decided to put one of the new notes into a pot of what looks like curry to prove to photographers and the general public that the note is in fact water (and curry) proof.

Here’s Carney dipping the note:

And here’s the close-up. No trickery here:

A later image shows Carney inspecting a completely clean note, and it is unclear how, or even if, he removed the curry from the note:

