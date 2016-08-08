Bank of England governor Mark Carney went to a festival and got a glitter tattoo

Bank of England governor Mark Carney was pictured with a glitter tatto on his face, enjoying a well-earned break after the BoE cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 on Thursday.

Carney was pictured at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire, an event held on the estate of Lord and Lady Rotherwick, the latter of whom is the older sister of Carney’s wife, Diana.

While he attended the festival, Carney reportedly watched Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant perform, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

This isn’t the first time Carney has enjoyed a spot of fancy dress, although it is the first time we’ve seen pictures of it. Earlier this year, a profile of US ambassador to the UK, Matthew Barzun in The Times magazine said that Carney attended a square dance at the ambassador’s house dressed as a cowboy.

Here’s a brief extract from Times reporter Jenni Russell’s profile of Barzun: “At Thanksgiving last year they hosted a family square dance, where the dress code was prairie skirts and gingham shirts. Everyone from the ambassador’s mother to the governor of the Bank of England, looking dashing in a cowboy hat and boots, danced in a state of delighted confusion, following shouted instructions — ‘In! Out! Circle! Now do the do-si-do!'”

According to the Financial Times’ City Insider column, also attended a lavish birthday party for the senior managing director of Blackstone, John Studzinski in Venice, where the BoE governor dressed up as a gypsy. “A speech giver on night one, decked out in bohemian gypsy attire (as per theme), was none other than Bank of England governor Mark Carney,” the column said. It should be noted that this column appeared on April Fool’s Day, and Business Insider has been unable to verify the authenticity of the rumours about Carney’s gypsy dress.

Carney also attended Wimbledon soon after Britain voted to leave the European Union, garnering criticism from some media sources. While there, the BoE governor was pictured with actor Jude Law.

