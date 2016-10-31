Mark Carney is thinking of quitting

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, is considering announcing his resignation before the end of the year, according to multiple reports. Carney had been expected to serve eight years in the role but may shorten that to just five and leave in 2018, The Times reported.

The news comes after a number of senior Conservative figures — including the prime minister — have made harsh public criticisms of Carney and his low-interest policies. He is seen as a Remain supporter. Theresa May’s cabinet is dominated by Brexiteers.

An early departure by Carney will not likely be greeted with enthusiasm by The City, international central bankers, or the wider community of economists. Carney has been widely regarded as a serious, credible, calm hand at the tiller of British monetary policy. He is repeatedly referred to as “the only adult in the room,” in comparison to some government figures.

Two sources told The Times that Carney has fallen out with Prime Minister May:

“They said he has grown disillusioned with the populist thrust of Theresa May’s plans and has been bruised by Eurosceptic criticism of his “Project Fear” warnings during the European Union referendum campaign.” “One friend said: ‘I don’t think he’s been overly impressed by the professionalism of No 10.'”

Here’s a timeline showing the battering Carney has taken from the Tories recently, and the clues to his thinking on whether he should quit:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.