The UK Flew In A Canadian Banker To Save The Economy, And On Day 1 He Tackled The Issue Of Who Would Be The Face Of The New £5 Note

Back in April, it was announced that Sir Winston Churchill would likely replace Elizabeth Fry on £5 notes from 2016.



Fry had been on the notes since 2001, and the decision to replace her with Winston Churchill came from former Bank of England governor Mervyn King. If this were to be approved, there would be no women on any denomination of British bank notes.

After taking the tube to the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street on his first day, Mark Carney received a letter from Mary Macleod, MP saying:

“The symbolism of having no women on our bank notes leaves a chasm where there once was inspiration – and contributes to an undoing of some of the hard work I know this Government has done to remove barriers and support women in our country.”

On his third day at office, Carney sent out this response: (h/t John Ethan Detrixhe)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.