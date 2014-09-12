EBay's CTO Is Leaving The Company To 'Focus On A Family Matter'

Ebay’s CTO, Mark Carges, is leaving the company to “focus on a family matter,” according to a company blog post.

Carges held his role at eBay for five years and will continue to serve on several boards.

Overall, it’s been a tough year for eBay, which had a string of disasters including a major data hack and getting punished by Google’s search algorithm update.

Here’s the full blog post from the company:

“Mark Carges, SVP and eBay Inc. Chief Technology Officer, has made the difficult decision to resign from eBay Inc. in order to focus on a family matter.

During the past five years, Mark has made countless contributions to eBay Inc. and its businesses. From overhauling search, and steering upgrades to the eBay Enterprise technology portfolio, to accelerating innovation through a number of strategic acquisitions, Mark has been instrumental to eBay’s success. Among his greatest contributions is his effort to develop eBay technologists, expand their career and increase eBay’s technology presence in India and China. Mark leaves eBay Inc. with a strong leadership team in place and a strong legacy that positions eBay Inc. as an innovative and strong company for future global growth.

Mark will continue to serve on several boards, but he’ll be taking a step back from a full time operating role in order to prioritise time with his family.

We thank Mark for his many contributions to eBay Inc. and wish him and his family the very best.”

Here’s a tweet from eBay CEO John Donahoe:

