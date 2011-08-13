Golfer Mark Calcavecchia Has Stopped Spraying "Deer Antler Spray" Into His Mouth

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

The PGA has told Champions Tour golfer Mark Calcavecchia that he can no longer use the deer antler based Ultimate Spray product he once backed.Ultimate Spray is made by Sports With Alternative To Steroids (S.W.A.T.), and it contains the antler-derived growth hormone that sports leagues around the world are cracking down on.



Calcavecchia once had a testimonial on S.W.A.T.S.’s website, according to ThePostGame.com, but it has since been removed by his request.

On Wednesday night, Calcavecchia informed S.W.A.T.S. founder Mitch Ross that the PGA had contacted him to say that the spray is officially illegal.

As we told you last week, the product — which users spray under their tongues — is believed to have similar effects to traditional steroids.

The 1989 British Open champion is having a good season on the senior tour. He’s ranked seventh on the money list.

