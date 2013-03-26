Sometimes Even Military Guys Get Lost In The Woods

Geoffrey Ingersoll

Land navigation is one of the most difficult parts of military training, at least in my opinion. I’d rather run 5 miles than do a land nav course.

Here, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Burrell, an Army videographer, follows Spc. Michael Swan, a track vehicle repairer from Gurley, Ala., as he plods through a night land navigation training event.

Swan proves that, yes, even military guys can get lost in the woods.

2nd NATURE from Mark Burrell on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.