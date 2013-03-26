Sometimes Even Military Guys Get Lost In The Woods

Land navigation is one of the most difficult parts of military training, at least in my opinion. I’d rather run 5 miles than do a land nav course.



Here, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Burrell, an Army videographer, follows Spc. Michael Swan, a track vehicle repairer from Gurley, Ala., as he plods through a night land navigation training event.

Swan proves that, yes, even military guys can get lost in the woods.

2nd NATURE from Mark Burrell on Vimeo.

