Mark Burnett's Former Business Partner Is Being Sued For Millions In 'Survivor' Profits

Layne Leslie Britton, a financial consultant for “Survivor” filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against friend and former show producer, Conrad Riggs. In the complaint, Britton claims his old friend cheated him out of more than $14 million that Riggs would have never made if it weren’t for him.



Sound familiar? That’s because back in 2008 Riggs sued his then business partner Mark Burnett for $70 million over failure to pay producing fees.

According to Britton, he originally consulted Riggs and Burnett – free of charge – on how much “Survivor” was worth shortly after it became an overnight success.

Eventually, Riggs brought his friend on, offering Britton a cut for his services. He was to receive 35 per cent of Riggs’ contract with Burnett for all future versions of the reality show and 40 per cent of all other profits that dealt with Riggs contract.

After Riggs’ dispute was settled with Burnett in March of this year, it arose Britton’s suspicions that his friend may be holding out on him.

From the complaint via The Hollywood Reporter:

” … a review of the filings Conrad made in his complaint against Mark, evidenced that Riggs spent part of his tenure with the Enterprise scheming to appropriate an even larger share of Burnett’s earning to himself by not paying Britton, his fair and agreed upon share of the earnings that Burnett paid to Riggs.”

Riggs has since become the founder of an entertainment company called Cloudbreak, which, Britton claims was formed to receive money owed directly – or indirectly – from Burnett.

In addition to the hefty $14 million, Riggs is accusing Cloudbreak of being “undercapitalized, not adhering to corporate formalities,” and believes Riggs brought him under contract so he could capitalise on “Survivor” profits..

You can read the complain at THR here.

