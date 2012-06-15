Mark Burnett's Spurned Partner Sues For "Survivor" Millions

Mark Burnett’s former business partner claims he helped turn the reality-tv mastermind into a star, negotiating massive studio deals and coming up with the winning pitch for Survivor. So he’s demanding 10% of Burnett’s profits.



TMZ: Mark Burnett, the mastermind behind “Survivor” and “The Apprentice,” has been sued by his former business partner for allegedly screwing him out of a massive amount of profits.

Conrad Riggs claims he helped turn Mark Burnett into MARK BURNETT by managing his business and negotiating insane studio deals. In addition, Riggs claims he “encouraged Burnett to pitch ‘Survivor’ as if he were telling a story around a campfire — in a way that would allow network executives to visualise the feel and attraction of the show.” Riggs thinks that move helped Burnett sell the show.

In a lawsuit filed today in L.A. County Superior Court, Riggs claims he was promised 10% of the profits from Burnett and Co. but eventually got stiffed to the tune of more than $5 million and ultimately squeezed out of the company in April.

