Teddy Forstmann Dines With Mark Burnett

We were hoping for a star-studded dining room since it’s Upfront week when the networks trot out their overpaid and underfed stars to shill for their supper, but we had to settle for a smattering of television titans who toil behind the scenes. (Note to NBC: You might want to move your red carpet inside next year if the forecast calls for winter coats, pleez!). We heard Jimmy Buffet and John Mellencamp dined and dished at neighbouring tables yesterday and Lance Armstrong is expected tomorrow, but today Michael’s was jammed packed with the usual suspects.



Here’s the rundown on today’s crowd:

1. Gerald Schoenfeld, Henry Sturz and Judge John Keating.

2. Today‘s executive producer Jim Bell with Dick Wolf. I congratulated Law & Order‘s main man on last night’s devastating season finale of L&O: SVU, which wrote off the characters played by Diane Neal and Adam Beach in the show’s signature jaw-dropping fashion. Beach, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in HBO’s Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, spent only one season with the franchise. Says Wolf: “Adam has all kinds of things going on…” Neal, who has played A.D.A Casey Novak for several years reportedly told several insiders she’d been fired. I asked Dick about L&O‘s inevitable “ripped from the headlines” treatment based on Eliot Spitzer‘s downfall. “It’s the finale — you can watch it next week.” We wouldn’t miss it!

3. Terry Allen Kramer and, we’re told, Howard Lauber.

4. Reality show guru Mark Burnett with Teddy Forstmann. Could it be that the formidable Mr. F is considering a foray into reality TV? Just imagine: Survivor: The Billionaire Edition or perhaps he could duel with the Donald on The Apprentice? The mind reels with the possibilities.. Read more on FishbowlNY.

