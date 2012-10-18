Author of 'The Finish' Talks About CIA Sources, Bungled Bin Laden Ops, And The Coming Cyber War

Photo: screenshot

Author Mark Bowden had a juicy story from an agent in the Central Intelligence Agency he was itching to put into his new book, “The Finish: The Killing Of Osama Bin Laden.”But he couldn’t.



“It was given to me off the record,” says Bowden. “It’s not necessarily about building lasting relationships with sources, it’s about honest reporting.”

Bowden says it wasn’t the first time he had potentially compromising information — it was a situation he ran into frequently while covering Army “Delta” operators in Somalia, the subject of his book “Black Hawk Down.”

A book as thoroughly researched as “The Finish” is bound to cross some lines into gathering information one might consider “sensitive.” For example, Bowden builds a painstakingly detailed and borderline addictive narrative about how an eccentric, obsessive agent named Michael Schauer and his “harem” of specialised, detail-oriented female teammates tracked Osama like prey around the world. Team ALEC, they were called, named after Schauer’s son, and they delivered several intel recommendations to drop bin Laden, each growing in anxiety to the point of an almost religious crescendo.

And all I can think is: Bowden’s access is mindblowing.

Certainly developing sources in the clandestine American services has its considerations. In the following interview, Bowden gives us the details of these relationships, along with some other details about the killing of Osama Bin Laden:

Business Insider: What are some of the considerations when you’re researching these things, are you worried about exposing former or current CIA assets?