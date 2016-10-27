Mark Austin is to leave ITV News after 30 years

Mark Austin is leaving ITV News after 30 years.

The presenter and reporter will step down at the end of 2016, ITV News’ producer ITN has announced.

“New opportunities present themselves and now is the time to pursue those challenges,” Austin said in a statement.

“I leave my friends and colleagues at ITV News with a heavy heart but excited about what lies ahead.”

Austin was moved from the 10 p.m. bulletin to the 6.30 p.m. evening news last year. He made way for Tom Bradby, who ushered in a new look and new tone for ITV News at Ten.

More follows.

