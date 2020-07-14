After an Arizona man died from COVID-19, his family blamed the 'carelessness of politicians' in his obituary

Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces a new executive order in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, during a news conference in Phoenix on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Mark Anthony Urquiza, 65, died on June 30 from complications due to COVID-19.

Urquiza’s family blamed the “carelessness of politicians” in an obituary following his death.

The obituary said politicians “continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimise risk.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 65-year-old Arizona man died from complications tied to COVID-19 last month, and his daughter used his obituary to blame the “carelessness of politicians” for his death.

Mark Anthony Urquiza died on June 30 in Tolleson, Arizona, just west of Phoenix. His daughter, Kristin Urquiza, wrote in the obituary, published on July 8 in the Arizona Republic, that government leadership was at fault.

“Mark, like so many others, should not have died from COVID-19,” she wrote. “His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimise risk.”

The family had a small funeral for Urquiza on Wednesday, though only about a dozen people could attend, as new precautionary measures in Arizona limit gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

Powerful obituary in today’s AZ Republic. Regular people are starting to boil over pic.twitter.com/fNdL1bCDh2 — Bill Scheel (@billyscheel) July 9, 2020

“It was so heartbreaking. My father deserved to have his entire community there to put him to rest,” Kristin Urquiza told NBC News on Sunday. “We have a really large Latino family, and culturally, when there’s a funeral or a wedding or a birth, we like to come together.”

Urquiza is one of 2,245 people to have died from COVID-19 complications in Arizona so far.

The state has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, with 1,357 new cases reported Monday. Many residents, including Kristin Urquiza, have blamed it on the government’s decision to re-open too quickly amid the pandemic.

“My father contracted the virus during the period when you forbade local governments from implementing their own safety measures, such as mandating the wearing of masks, to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 through Executive Order 2020-36,” Kristin Urquiza wrote in a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey seen by CNN. “As a master of public affairs, I can attest that poor policy and terrible leadership was responsible for his death.”

Kristin Urquiza said her father thought he was safe going out because Ducey encouraged people to “get out and about” when he lifted stay-at-home orders.

“I don’t know exactly where he contracted the virus, but he contracted it within three weeks of the state opening. At the same time, Gov. Ducey was encouraging people to go back to normal life,” she told NBC News.

Ducey has since backtracked on re-opening orders because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mark Anthony Urquiza,” Patrick Ptak, Ducey’s communications director, told Insider. “We know nothing can fully alleviate the pain associated with his loss, and every loss from this virus is tragic.”

Kristin Urquiza is building an ofrenda, an altar with pictures and candles, outside the State Capital building to honour her father.

She is encouraging others to do the same for people they have lost to COVID-19.

“The best thing that I could do to continue to fight for my father was to fight for other families out there and to make it known that these deaths are preventable as long as we are focused on a coordinated response that minimizes risk and puts people first,” Urquiza told CNN.

This article has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.