Mayoral Candidate Allegedly Beaten Up By Two Teenage Girls At Mall Of America

A 63-year-old runner-up for mayor of Minneapolis was allegedly beaten up by two teenage girls at a Mall of America Starbucks this week, CBS Minnesota reports.

The teen girls allegedly attacked Mark Andrew and said “we’re going to kill you” after he tried to chase down a guy who snatched his phone. It’s possible the girls were working with the thief.

The girls, age 18 and 17, were arrested and are in police custody. The 18-year-old was identified as Letajia Shapree Cutler-Cain, according to CBS Minnesota.

The TV station published a graphic photo of Andrew, who said he chased down the thief because it’s not his nature to be passive.

“If somebody is gonna do that to me or somebody else, I’m not a bystander by nature I’ll go in and fight,” he told CBS.

Andrew, a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labour Party, owns the environmental consulting firm GreenMark.

