Mark Cuban And Carmelo Anthony Gave A Kid The Best Bar Mitzvah Gift Ever After He Got Cut From The Basketball Team

It is a time honored tradition that a young boy’s bar mitzvah have a little kitsch in it. These days, it’s not a song and dance or anything, it’s an entrance video.

And Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and New York Knicks star player Carmelo Anthony helped young New Yorker Robbie Austin absolutely crush the video game.

It came together like this: Robbie got cut from the basketball team, so in an effort to compensate for that bruising, his dad, entrepreneur Ken Austin, decided to call some friends to kick Robbie’s bar mitzvah video up a notch.

“I reached out to Mark Cuban and Carmelo Anthony… and they both agreed right away to help me out, simply from the kindness of their hearts,” Austin told Business Insider. “Mark even got on a plane and came to New York to help shoot the video with my son. Overall, it was a great lesson that no matter how busy, famous or ‘rich’ someone is, making time for others and having humility can really go a long way. I was so appreciative of their generosity and it softened the sting a bit of having to watch your son cut from a team.”

As for Robbie, obviously he was super pumped. He wants to show the video to his kids one day, and now people know him as that kid who had Mark and Melo in his Bar Mitzvah video.

“I guess this might be one of the only times it doesn’t completely suck to be cut from the team. It’s sort of funny now…it wasn’t then,” Robbie said.

Check it out below. For a Bar Mitzvah entrance video made on Final Cut Pro, it ain’t half bad.

