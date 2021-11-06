Marjorie Taylor Greene visited accused Jan. 6 rioters in jail and told Steve Bannon the prisoners cry while singing the national anthem every night

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, speaks to reporters about her recent interaction with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, as she leaves the Capitol after the last vote of the week. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited accused January 6 rioters in a Washington DC jail on Thursday night.

Greene claimed the conditions were worse than Gitmo, although an inspection on Tuesday said they were sufficient.

Greene claimed the “political prisoners” sing the national anthem every night at 9pm while crying.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that a Washington DC jail holding individuals arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot “tortures people” and “wants to re-educate them.”

Greene attempted to portray the men as innocent patriots-claiming that the prisoners draw pictures of the American flag and sing the national anthem every night at 9pm while crying.

The Georgia congresswoman visited what she called the “patriot wing” of the jail on Thursday night.

“Last night I finally got into the deplorable jail, the DC jail where these people are being held for months on end in conditions like I’ve never seen in my life,” Greene told Steve Bannon on “The War Room” show on Real America’s Voice on Friday.

She claimed that homeless people in Washington DC and Guantanamo Bay detainees were living in better conditions than those in this jail.

“It’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen and every American in this country should be outraged at what’s happening. I don’t care how you vote,” Greene said.

On Tuesday, an inspection of the DC jail found that the conditions were sufficient, despite their complaints.

“You should be outraged and disgusted that our government has turned into some kind of political weapon that tortures people in jail and wants to re-educate them and make them denounce the president that they love and denounce the country that they love,” Greene said.

She claimed in a tweet that the prisoners are receiving “virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through re-education which most of them are rejecting.”

The congresswoman did not elaborate on how exactly the inmates are being re-educated.

“They do it every night and they cry while they sing it. And I got to be there with them and sing the national anthem last night,” she said.

Holding up a photograph of one of the January 6 defendants, Greene said, “I will not stop until this man and the rest of them are free and this happy once again.”

“Yes they are charged with crimes, yes they deserve their day in court, and justice should be served. But not justice that comes with a weapon of politics. Because politics is evil,” she said.

She described the men as “prisoners of war” and “political prisoners.”

Greene’s office confirmed to The Hill that she had visited the “patriot wing” of the D.C. Jail on a three-hour tour and spoken directly with the accused January 6 rioters.

They added that the congresswoman had managed to gain access after “months of requesting access with letter after letter and call after call.”

The controversial congresswoman is known for her extreme political views and promotion of baseless conspiracy theories.

At least 691 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far.