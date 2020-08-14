Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congressional candidate endorsed by Trump, claimed there's 'no evidence' a plane crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11

Screenshot via Marjorie Taylor Greene/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a GOP congressional candidate virtually assured to win a Georgia congressional seat, promoted a 9/11 conspiracy theory, liberal watchdog group Media Matters first reported Thursday.

Greene, who also supports the far-right QAnon conspiracy, falsely claimed “there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon” during 2018 remarks to the American Priority Conference.

President Donald Trump celebrated Greene’s primary win in a Wednesday tweet, calling her a “future Republican Star” and “strong on everything.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congressional candidate virtually assured to win a Georgia congressional seat, promoted a 9/11 conspiracy theory in 2018, liberal watchdog group Media Matters first reported Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Greene conceded the conspiracy is “not correct” in a series of tweets in which she initially falsely said three, rather than four, planes were hijacked on 9/11.

“Some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon. I now know that is not correct,” she tweeted. “The problem is our government lies to us so much to protect the Deep State that it’s hard sometimes to know what is real and what is not.”

Greene, who also supports the far-right QAnon conspiracy, referred to the “so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon” during a November 2018 address to the American Priority Conference.

“It’s odd, there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon,” she went on, apparently referencing a 9/11 conspiracy trafficked on fringe forums.

In reality, the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, killing 125 people in the building and all 59 people on the plane. The incident and its aftermath were documented by video and photographs.

Greene, who owns a construction company with her husband and largely self-funded her House campaign, won the Republican primary runoff in Georgia’s deep red 14th congressional district on Tuesday. She’s virtually assured to win the general election this fall.

She has repeatedly expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy, which falsely claims that a network of pedophile Satanists in the “deep state” are working to oust Trump. She’s called Q – the anonymous leader of the conspiracy – “a patriot” and said he’s “worth listening to and paying attention to.”

GOP-backed QAnon House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene is also a 9/11 conspiracy theorist. In previously unreported remarks, Greene claimed that "it's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon." (In reality, there is evidence.) https://t.co/drmTgMtkv4 pic.twitter.com/uNx7ThXcue — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) August 13, 2020

