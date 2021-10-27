Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the first member of Congress to invest in Trump’s new ‘TRUTH Social’ platform

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks with then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on January 4, 2021. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the first member of Congress to invest in Trump’s new social media platform.

The Georgia congresswoman invested between $US15,000 ($AU20,008) and $US50,000 ($AU66,692), according to reports filed Tuesday.

Trump’s “TRUTH Social” is the former president’s effort to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is apparently the first member of Congress to invest in former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social, plunging between $US15,000 ($AU20,008) and $US50,000 ($AU66,692) into Digital World Acquisition Corp., a SPAC for the parent company of the platform, on October 22.

The transaction became public after Greene filed a required disclosure with the House Clerk on Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tuesday financial disclosure, detailing the investment in Digital World Acquisition Corp. Screenshot/Clerk of the US House of Representatives

Trump announced the launch of TRUTH Social last week, touting it as a way to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” The app is currently available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store, and is set to launch an on invitee-only basis next month. It will then become public in the first quarter of 2022.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in his statement announcing the launch. “Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

The platform will be launched by a new company called Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which will go public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp., which Greene invested in.

Insider reported last week that the new company’s terms of services forbid users from doing anything to “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.”

This isn’t the first time the Georgia Republican has made notable stock purchases. Insider reported in September that Greene had spent significant sums on stock in companies that support Black Lives Matter, despite the congresswoman’s vocal stance against the racial justice movement.

Reached for comment, the congresswoman’s office declined to answer questions about exactly how much her investment was worth, why she made it, and whether she intends to join the new platform when it launches. “This transaction was reported in compliance with House rules and provides all required details about the transaction,” a spokesman said.