Marjorie Taylor Greene confuses ‘gazpacho,’ a soup, and ‘Gestapo,’ the Nazi secret police

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The congresswoman mixed up gazpacho and the Gestapo, accusing Pelosi of having a “gazpacho police.”

Gazpacho is a popular cold Spanish soup.

The gestapo were Nazi Germany’s brutal secret police force.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having a “gazpacho police,” mistaking a beloved cold Spanish soup for Nazi Germany’s brutal secret police — known as the Gestapo.

Greene, who has a penchant for making Holocaust references in her political attacks, in an appearance on the conservative network OAN baselessly suggested that Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” are “spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

“This government has turned into something it was never meant to be, and it’s time to make it end,” Greene added, while discussing the treatment of January 6 defendants.

In response to a request for comment from Insider on her “gazpacho police” remark, a spokesperson for Greene told Insider, “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

There’s no evidence that Capitol Police are spying on members of Congress, despite such assertions from Republicans like Greene.

Greene was widely mocked online for her reference to the non-existent “gazpacho police.”

“Thank goodness my wedding caterers knew the difference between gazpacho and the gestapo,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director under the Trump administration, tweeted. “Coulda gotten weird.”

The Georgia Republican last summer apologized after facing widespread criticism for comparing restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted last May.

Greene, who has rapidly become one of the most controversial members of Congress since joining the House in 2021, was recently banned from Twitter permanently for repeatedly spreading disinformation about COVID-19.