Before and after satellite imagery highlights the devastation from Russia’s attacks on Mariupol, Ukraine

Satellite images show damaged houses in Mariupol, Ukraine Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is being bombed and besieged by Russian forces.

Satellite images show what the city of more than 400,000 people looked like before and after the attack.

Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a maternity hospital in the city.

Before Russia’s invasion last month, Mariupol was a bustling port city in southern Ukraine. But since the war began, it has been besieged and repeatedly struck by Russian airstrikes and artillery fire, with civilians reportedly shelled as they try to flee.

On Wednesday, the situation became even more grim, with reports that Russian attacks had leveled a children’s and maternity hospital in the city of roughly 400,000 people.

Satellite images taken by the US firm Maxar Technologies — from June 2021 and March 9, 2022 — show the physical devastation from two weeks of war that have also killed more than 1,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Buildings and homes in Mariupol before the invasion Buildings and homes before the invasion in Mariupol, Ukraine, June 21, 2021. Maxar Destroyed buildings in homes in Mariupol after the invasion Destroyed buildings in homes after the invasion in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maxar Grocery stores and shopping malls before the invasion in western Mariupol Grocery stores and shopping malls before the invasion in western Mariupol, Ukraine, June 21, 2021. Maxar Destroyed grocery stores and shopping malls after the invasion in western Mariupol Destroyed grocery stores and shopping malls after the invasion in western Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maxar Portcity shopping mall and other stores before the invasion in western Mariupol Portcity shopping mall and other stores before the invasion in western Mariupol, Ukraine, June 21, 2021 Maxar Portcity shopping mall and other stores after the invasion in western Mariupol Heavily damaged Portcity shopping mall and other stores after the invasion in western Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maxar Homes and buildings before the invasion in eastern Mariupol Homes and buildings before the invasion in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, June 21, 2021. Maxar Homes and buildings after the invasion in eastern Mariupol Homes and buildings after the invasion in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maxar