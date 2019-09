Marissa Mayer has landed another Googler, Jon Fortt of CNBC reports on Twitter.



If you look at the LinkedIn page of Patricia Moll Kriese, you can see she’s joining Mayer at Yahoo as Senior Director, Corporate projects.

At Google she had a number of roles, mostly related to policy and affairs management.

Photo: LinkedIn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.