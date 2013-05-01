Yahoo’s proxy statement is out.



It reveals CEO Marissa Mayer’s total compensation for 2012 was $36.6 million.

Of that, $35 million comes through stock awards. Mayer’s stock awards are made of a few different types of restricted stock units that vest over a period of 2.5-5 years.

According to the filing, $4.3 million worth of stock actually vested in 2012. (In other words, she has 2.5-5 years to get the other $32 million.)

Her base salary was $454,862. She received an additional $1.12 million bonus.

The rest of her compensation was made up of $39,467 for “personal security services,” “charitable matching contributions of $1,000, and group term life insurance premiums valued at $73”.

The filing details more than just Mayer’s compensation.

It also shows that her first big hire, COO Henrique De Castro, didn’t come cheap. According to the filing, his total compensation is $39.2 million, with $38 million of that coming through restricted stock.

