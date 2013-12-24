Marissa Mayer Wrapped Her House Like A Christmas Present And Appeared To Bring In Fake Snow

Every year, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer throws a blow-out Christmas party at her house in Palo Alto.

This year, she really stepped up her decorations.

She put snow in her yard. Or something that looks like snow.

It’s probably not now. But it could be. Yesterday’s low in Palo Alto was in the 30s, and if Mayer had the snow dumped on her yard after dark, it would have taken a long time to completely melt.

Mayer also appears to have gift-wrapped her house and put Christmas trees in the yard.

An amused neighbour sent me this photo:

