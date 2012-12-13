Marissa Mayer's New Flickr Is Beautiful And Deep With Functionality Far Surpassing Instagram

Photo: Marissa Mayer in a Flickr-filtered photo
Back before the smartphone era, I was a Flickr power user.But then I got an iPhone, and the purpose of my photography changed.
Instead of trying to impress strangers on Flickr, I started taking photos to share with friends and family via Facebook, then Twitter, and later Instagram.
One big reason for this was that Flickr didn’t have an iPhone app at first. Later, when it did, it was for consuming Flickr photos, not taking them.
Meanwhile, Instagram became my go-to app because it took my ugly smartphone photos and made them look halfway decent with cheesy effects like tilt-focus and filters.
But yesterday, under new, mobile-focused CEO Marissa Mayer, Yahoo released a new Flickr app.
It’s a huge upgrade.
But is it enough to win you and me back?
In Advanced options, you can also add categorical tags (keywords). This is also something Instagram doesn't have.
