Marissa Mayer's First Yahoo Homepage Redesign Appears To Demote Flickr

When Yahoo announced that Google product executive Marissa Mayer would be its new CEO two months ago, there was tangible hope among Flickr users and the service’s many long-time admirers was that she would re-invest in the photo-sharing service and make it relevant in the age of Instagram.



Some Flickr users even started dearmarissamayer.com to encourage her to take more care of Flickr.

But for now, it appears as though Mayer is actually going the other way with Flickr.

In Mayer’s first redesign of the Yahoo homepage, Flickr has been removed from the list of Yahoo properties that get prominent links on the top left of the page.

The page as it looks now:

The page as it will soon look:

