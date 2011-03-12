Marissa Mayer's favourite Non-Google Product

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch50-2008

It’s her Omega watch.That’s what Mayer told the audience in a Q&A session at the SXSW conference.



The watch is an Omega De Ville with an 18-karat gold face and stainless steel band, and she bought it in Zurich in 2002, according to a 2009 Vogue profile. At SXSW, she told the audience she got the watch as an intern, and the numbers are laid out in a way that appeals to her design sensibilities.

Mayer was on hand to talk about the future of location-based applications, particularly mobile local apps. During the talk, she shared some interesting stats about Google’s mobile business:

Google Maps has 150 million mobile users, which make up 40% of its total.

Users have submitted 3 million ratings to Hotpot, the location-based recommendation service Google launched last year.

The turn-by-turn directions feature in Google Maps Navigation processes more than 35 million miles of driving instructions per day.

