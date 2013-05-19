These Are Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer's favourite Designer Labels

Marissa Mayer is known for her poise as a leader, formerly at Google and now as CEO of Yahoo!
But she’s also known for her fashion sense.
She’s has made appearances at New York Fashion Week, for instance, and at Glamor magazine’s Woman of the Year event.
We gleaned a fair amount of Mayer’s fashion preferences from Vogue’s 2009 profile on Mayer. We pieced together the rest from posts on Twitter and Instagram.
Mayer is a self-proclaimed Oscar de la Renta addict. She owned four of these cardigans in various colours as of 2009.
Mayer told an audience at SXSW in 2011 that her favourite non-Google product is an Omega De Ville with an 19-karat gold face and stainless stell band. We imagine it's pretty similar to the one below.
Angel Sanchez offers bridal, evening, as well as more casual collections. Other than Mayer, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, and Eva Longoria also seem to love Angel Sanchez.
Mayer wore a pair of Mary Jane shoes by Stuart Weitzman to her wedding. Mayer's pair had a blue crystal design on the instep.
