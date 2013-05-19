These Are Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer's favourite Designer Labels

Marissa Mayer is known for her poise as a leader, formerly at Google and now as CEO of Yahoo!



But she’s also known for her fashion sense.

She’s has made appearances at New York Fashion Week, for instance, and at Glamor magazine’s Woman of the Year event.

We gleaned a fair amount of Mayer’s fashion preferences from Vogue’s 2009 profile on Mayer. We pieced together the rest from posts on Twitter and Instagram.

