These Are Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer's favourite Designer Labels

Megan Rose Dickey

Marissa Mayer is known for her poise as a leader, formerly at Google and now as CEO of Yahoo!

But she’s also known for her fashion sense.

She’s has made appearances at New York Fashion Week, for instance, and at Glamor magazine’s Woman of the Year event.

We gleaned a fair amount of Mayer’s fashion preferences from Vogue’s 2009 profile on Mayer. We pieced together the rest from posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Mayer is a self-proclaimed Oscar de la Renta addict. She owned four of these cardigans in various colours as of 2009.

Here, Mayer is rocking some Oscar de la Renta at Glamour's 2009 Women of the Year Awards

Mayer wore a Reem Acra gown to her wedding in 2009.

Mayer is known for wearing Carolina Herrera to the office.

She carries around a Black Chanel bag similar to this one.

Mayer told an audience at SXSW in 2011 that her favourite non-Google product is an Omega De Ville with an 19-karat gold face and stainless stell band. We imagine it's pretty similar to the one below.

Even when she was pregnant, Mayer looked gorgeous in a custom-designed Erdem gown.

Angel Sanchez offers bridal, evening, as well as more casual collections. Other than Mayer, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, and Eva Longoria also seem to love Angel Sanchez.

Armani pants and suits are a staple in Mayer's wardrobe.

Mayer wore a pair of Mary Jane shoes by Stuart Weitzman to her wedding. Mayer's pair had a blue crystal design on the instep.

