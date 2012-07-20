Inside The Luxe $300 Million Life Of New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Marissa Mayer was one of the first employees at Google, and it paid off.
With her net worth at an estimated $300 million, Mayer can afford a pretty fantastic life.
She spends weekends in Vail with her gorgeous husband and once had Barack Obama over for dinner. She also has a collection of designer goods impressive enough to make Vogue gush.
The poise she shows at the speech podium? Perhaps picked up from the years she spent training in classical ballet.
This 2009 Vogue profile of Mayer reveals the details of her life, such as how often she goes shopping and her favourite designers.
The rest we pieced together from her wedding announcement and Twitter profile.
Mayer's personal style is admired worldwide. She's known to wear Carolina Herrera to the office and even Vogue raves over her shoe collection.
She's a trained classical ballerina. She picked up the hobby as a child and by junior high was practicing 35 hours a week, Vogue reported.
Her husband, Zack Bogue, is a total package. He's a lawyer, athlete, investment manager and philanthropist.
Mayer goes to the high-end salon Secret Agent on Saturdays at 9 a.m. She gets highlights, a haircut or a manicure.
She also has a personal shopper at Bergdorf Goodman who makes sure she stays fashionable by buying new collections twice a year.
Her apartment is decorated with whimsical glass artwork by Dale Chihuly. His pieces sell for an average of $15,000 each.
In 2010, Mayer hosted a fundraiser at her home. President Obama spoke and admission was $30,000 a plate.
She also frequently enjoys skiing in Vail with her husband, a subject she frequently brings up on Twitter.
Despite all her success and wealth, Mayer still loves McDonald's. Earlier this year, she tweeted her excitement about the Shamrock Shake.
