Inside The Luxe $300 Million Life Of New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Marissa Mayer was one of the first employees at Google, and it paid off.



With her net worth at an estimated $300 million, Mayer can afford a pretty fantastic life.

She spends weekends in Vail with her gorgeous husband and once had Barack Obama over for dinner. She also has a collection of designer goods impressive enough to make Vogue gush.

The poise she shows at the speech podium? Perhaps picked up from the years she spent training in classical ballet.

This 2009 Vogue profile of Mayer reveals the details of her life, such as how often she goes shopping and her favourite designers.

The rest we pieced together from her wedding announcement and Twitter profile.

