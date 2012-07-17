Marissa Mayer's Exit Took Google By Surprise

Photo: Bob Lee via Flickr

Google VP Marissa Mayer resigned today and will start as Yahoo’s CEO tomorrow, we just reported.This comes as a suprise to Google.



We’ve learned the company has not yet decided who will take Mayer’s job.

It’s a big one.

In terms of headcount, Mayer supervised 20% to 25% of the company – 1,100 managers and some 6,000 contractors.

