Marissa Mayer's Exit Took Google By Surprise

Photo: Bob Lee via Flickr
Google VP Marissa Mayer resigned today and will start as Yahoo’s CEO tomorrow, we just reported.This comes as a suprise to Google.
We’ve learned the company has not yet decided who will take Mayer’s job.
It’s a big one.
In terms of headcount, Mayer supervised 20% to 25% of the company – 1,100 managers and some 6,000 contractors.
