Inside Marissa Mayer's Rise And Mysterious Fall At Google

Marissa Mayer started off at Google spectacularly well – designing its home page, creating its product management structure, and becoming the face of the company.

She became one of the most powerful people at one of the world’s most powerful companies.

But then, suddenly, her peers were promoted past her. Responsibility for the look and feel of Google’s entire suite of consumer-facing products, including the Google home page, was taken away from her.

She was moved to a less important product: Google Maps. She was removed from a council of executives that met with Google’s CEO.

To industry insiders, this sudden change was a demotion for Mayer. Was it actually? If it was, why did it happen?

In this video, I explain. I draw on the reporting that went into my 20,000-word story called “The Truth About Marissa Mayer: An Unauthorised Biography.”

Watch below.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Kamelia Angelova; Additional camera by Justin Gmoser Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.