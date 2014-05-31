Marissa Mayer's Husband Baked Her Some Adorable Dinosaur Cookies For Her Birthday

Marissa Mayer’s husband, Zack Bogue, won lots of points today by baking his wife an adorable birthday present: dinosaur cookies.
Mayer posted the picture of the cookies on Flickr with the caption:
In keeping with the tradition of making me elaborate baked goods for my birthday, @zackbogue made me an array of dinosaur cookies!
Seems like the power couple has a creative and crafty side. A side that appears not only on birthdays but also on Christmas.
She also posted a closeup of the stegosaurus:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.