Marissa Mayer's Husband Baked Her Some Adorable Dinosaur Cookies For Her Birthday

Rebecca Borison

Marissa Mayer’s husband, Zack Bogue, won lots of points today by baking his wife an adorable birthday present: dinosaur cookies.

Marissa Mayer birthday cookiesMarissa Mayer

Mayer posted the picture of the cookies on Flickr with the caption:

In keeping with the tradition of making me elaborate baked goods for my birthday, @zackbogue made me an array of dinosaur cookies!

Seems like the power couple has a creative and crafty side. A side that appears not only on birthdays but also on Christmas.

She also posted a closeup of the stegosaurus:

Marissa Mayer birthday cookiesMarissa Mayer

