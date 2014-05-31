Marissa Mayer's Husband Baked Her Some Adorable Dinosaur Cookies For Her Birthday

Marissa Mayer’s husband, Zack Bogue, won lots of points today by baking his wife an adorable birthday present: dinosaur cookies.

Mayer posted the picture of the cookies on Flickr with the caption:

In keeping with the tradition of making me elaborate baked goods for my birthday, @zackbogue made me an array of dinosaur cookies!

Seems like the power couple has a creative and crafty side. A side that appears not only on birthdays but also on Christmas.

She also posted a closeup of the stegosaurus:

