A Look Back At Marissa Mayer's Awesome Year [Video]

There’s no doubt that Marissa Mayer has had one incredible year. She surprised everyone when she become the CEO of Yahoo in July.



She has already made several big changes at Yahoo, including work on redesigning its homepage, updating Yahoo email, and releasing a new Flickr app. She’s reshaping Yahoo and has recruited several former Google colleagues, including COO Henrique de Castro.

In addition to her role as Yahoo CEO, Mayer also serves on the board of Wal-mart (she was appointed to the position in June) and is an active angel investor. Mayer has put money into a handful of startups including uBeam, Brit Media, Square, Minted, Airtime, and One Kings Lane.

In October, Mayer and her husband Zachary Bogue had a baby boy. She decided not to take a full maternity leave, instead returning to work pretty much right after the birth. She said, “the baby’s been way easier than everyone made it out to be.”

