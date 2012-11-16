Marissa Mayer's $56 Million COO Started This Week: Here's A Revealing Video Of Him

New Yahoo COO and ad boss Henrique De Castro started this week. He used to work at Google.



He’s there to fix Yahoo’s relationships with Madison Avenue, we’re told.

To many ex-Googlers, that seems odd.

HdC, as his name is popularly abbreviated, is not considered a “people person” by them. All of them.

They say he is very smart, though! So maybe he’ll concentrate on the way he works with others and fix it.

Let’s all start with an open mind, shall we?

Anyway, here’s a long video of HdC talking that will give you a sense of his style:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.