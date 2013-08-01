Inside Marissa Mayer's Giant 38th Birthday Carnival Bash

Two months ago, Marissa Mayer celebrated her 38th birthday. The queen of Yahoo has had a number of wild bashes in the past. This one took place on San Francisco’s Treasure Island on May 26, four days before Mayer’s actual birthday. The Theme: Beach Boardwalk, just a few feet from the water.



Inside a giant white tent sat a monstrous sand castle surrounded by colourful beach balls, balloons, tables, chefs and entertainment. Smaller, still massive sand castles were scattered both inside and outside the area. Surf boards lined the perimeter and robots guarded entryways.

Guests could munch on dots candy or fair-type food like hot dogs from outside booths. They could also hop on the Ferris wheel and an assortment of other carnival rides. Caricature artists drew portraits of guests, games could be played for stuffed animal prizes, and alcohol was consumed.

We tracked down a few photos of the bash from attendees. Better late than never!

Here’s a view of the San Francisco skyline from Treasure Island that welcomed Mayer’s guests.

Guests could enjoy the Ferris wheel and other carnival rides.

Anybots, 5-foot tall video-conferencing robots typically controlled by remote workers, lined the entranceway as guests filed into the tent (maybe left over from before the work from home ban?). The sign above the tent announced the theme in case it wasn’t clear: Beach Boardwalk.

Inside, the largest sand castle you can imagine, decorated with real seashells, lights and surrounded by beach balls and giant pails of sand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.