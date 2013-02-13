Mayer Says Yahoo Needs To Slash Its Apps From 60 To 12

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Chop chop!Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, just said that Yahoo needs to slash the number of mobile apps it currently has.



Yahoo needs to go from 60 to 70 apps to about a dozen, Mayer said—not all of them even branded as Yahoo. (Yahoo has 20 official iPhone apps, for example.)

The company has acquired three small, mobile-focused startups for their teams in recent months—Stamped, OnTheAir, and, today, Propeld.

So Mayer is sending a very clear signal that rather than adding to its current portfolio of apps, those mobile engineers and designers will be working on a core set of Yahoo apps focused on what she says are Yahoo users’ “daily habits”—like checking news, sports scores, stock quotes, and email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.