Here's Why Marissa Mayer Was A 'Perfect Choice' To Run Yahoo

Marissa Mayer was “one of a few perfect choices” to run Yahoo, according to David Shen, one of Yahoo’s earliest employees.Shen made the comment in an interview with YouTube’s Hunter Walk on LinkedIn Today.



Walk, a high-profile Internet executive himself, is interviewing a number of early employees of Internet companies in a series on LinkedIn.

The problem with past CEOs, Shen suggested, was that they didn’t really get the Internet, despite all their management experience.

“Yahoo needs someone who understands the Internet, was born into and grown up with it, in order to lead it effectively,” Shen told Walk. “Anybody else who leads without this experience base will be hampered by the lack of an intuitive understanding of this fast moving and fast changing industry. In that area, I think Marissa is one of the few perfect choices out there for Yahoo.”

Shen joined Yahoo in 1995 and designed its first “jumping guy” logo. He ran design and user experience at Yahoo from 1995 to 2003, then worked on international products for a year before leaving in 2004. He’s now a venture capitalist.

