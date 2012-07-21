Yahoo Employee Makes A HOPE Poster With Marissa Mayer's Face Instead Of Obama's

There are posters hanging on the walls of Yahoo’s Sunnyvale headquarters. They depict the company’s new CEO, Marissa Mayer, in the style of Shepard Fairey’s iconic “Hope” poster.It’s done in shades of purple—which is Yahoo’s signature colour, and also happens to be Marissa’s personal favourite hue.



That speaks to what we’re hearing about how Mayer’s being received by Yahoo’s troops—particularly engineers and product managers who have long felt sidelined by a focus on the company’s media and sales divisions.

YouTube director of product management Hunter Walk somehow spotted the poster from Snowmass Village, Colo., which seems like quite the trick. (Or someone at Yahoo just emailed it to him, but that’s such a boring explanation.)

