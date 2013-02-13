Marissa Mayer Hints At One Way Yahoo Could Fix Email

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

At the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is proving an engaging speaker.Turning to the audience, she asked, “How many of you have read an email on your phone and marked it unread so you could read it on your PC later?”



A lot of hands went up. Mayer raised hers, too.

That’s an obvious example of a problem with mobile email that needs to get fixed.

And Mayer has consistently said mail is one of the core products Yahoo is going to focus on.

Yahoo made a big leap in email eight years ago when it bought Oddpost, an innovative Web-mail startup.

Maybe it could do the same by buying, say, Orchestra, the maker of Mailbox, an email app that has nearly half a million people on its waitlist clamoring to download it?

Mailbox isn’t a cure-all for email, but it does solve that saving-an-email-for-later problem Mayer talked about.

